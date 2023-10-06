Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $37.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.43.

SYF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after buying an additional 1,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

