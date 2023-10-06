Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Lowered to $33.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNV. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 566,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,183. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 229,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,082. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. American Trust raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

