TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $118.25 million and $3.57 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00038223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,134,348 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,111,378 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

