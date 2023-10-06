Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TXRH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.10.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $95.46. 900,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $86.69 and a twelve month high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

