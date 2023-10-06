The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $83.26. 10,898,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,177,907. The stock has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.