Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tilray Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.11 on Friday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Tilray by 232.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tilray by 47.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

