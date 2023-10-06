Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tilray Price Performance

TLRY stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

