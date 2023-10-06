Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tilray Price Performance

TLRY opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

