Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tilray Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TLRY opened at $2.12 on Friday. Tilray has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tilray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 8.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tilray by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

