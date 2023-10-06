Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Tilray Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TLRY opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.43. Tilray has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Tilray alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 232.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 47.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.