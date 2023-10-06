Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Tilray Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of TLRY stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.43. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.
Institutional Trading of Tilray
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLRY
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.