Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of DCFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 736,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Tritium DCFC by 64.4% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tritium DCFC by 34.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the second quarter worth $36,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in Tritium DCFC by 18.4% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,582,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the second quarter worth $501,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

