Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRTN. TheStreet lowered Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triton International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.
Triton International Price Performance
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Triton International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 27.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Triton International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 198,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.
About Triton International
Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.
