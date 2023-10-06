TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.28. 7,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 13,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

About TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

