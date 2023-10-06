Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,160. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $401.28 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 34.5% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 47.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 139,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

