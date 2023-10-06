Ultra Price Hits $0.15 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $52.08 million and $686,677.08 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,102,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,102,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15023199 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $698,774.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

