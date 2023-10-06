Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.97.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

