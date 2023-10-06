United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

