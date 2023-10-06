United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.06. The company had a trading volume of 967,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average is $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

