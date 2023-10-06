United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,069 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,440. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.