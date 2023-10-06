Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

UPWK has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 384,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,127. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Upwork has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $312,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at $14,316,506.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $312,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,316,506.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,014 shares of company stock worth $934,971. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 100.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

