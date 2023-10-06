Vale (NYSE:VALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,346,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,140,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vale has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

