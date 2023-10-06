Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.21.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 3,248,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,473. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.