Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lowered by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.12. The stock had a trading volume of 800,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

