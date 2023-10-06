Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VO traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.13. 371,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.