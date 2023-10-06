Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $166,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,055. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.08. The company has a market cap of $313.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

