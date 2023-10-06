Vertu Motors plc (VTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on January 19th

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Vertu Motors Stock Up 0.7 %
Vertu Motors stock opened at GBX 71.83 ($0.87) on Friday. Vertu Motors has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 78.33 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £245.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82.
Vertu Motors Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vertu Motors
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Analysts See Strong Upside Trade for Undervalued REITs
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The 5 Most Upgraded Stocks For October: AI All the Way
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.