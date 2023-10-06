Vertu Motors plc (VTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on January 19th

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vertu Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

Vertu Motors stock opened at GBX 71.83 ($0.87) on Friday. Vertu Motors has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 78.33 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £245.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

