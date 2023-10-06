VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VOC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,689. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 138.79% and a net margin of 92.07%.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth $752,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.