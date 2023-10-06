Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) PT Raised to $60.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.3 %
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal
In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
