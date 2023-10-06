Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $135.96. 759,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,981. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.16. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,015,000 after buying an additional 372,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $1,182,897,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

