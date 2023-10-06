Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Target accounts for 0.5% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.50.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.93. 1,719,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,697. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

