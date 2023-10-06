WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 265,455 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at about $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $24.56.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

