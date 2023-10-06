WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10,611.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.3% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after acquiring an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,321. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

