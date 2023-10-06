WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1,406.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,058 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 320,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,629,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $33.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

