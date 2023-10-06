WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2,282.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. 18,828,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,108,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

