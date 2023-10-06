WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,433 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,168,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $28,268,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.72. 426,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,462. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

