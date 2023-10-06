WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,953 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 1.49% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 29.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $125,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFEB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 14,407 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $220.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

