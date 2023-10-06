WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.18. 1,811,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

