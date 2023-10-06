WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 36,613 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6,681.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,613 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 163,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.29. 438,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,481. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

