WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $400.73. 1,134,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,359. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.