Wedbush Begins Coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. 332,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,324. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.04%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,680,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,920,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,524,000 after acquiring an additional 565,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.