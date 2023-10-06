Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $525.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $12.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $557.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,008. The firm has a market cap of $247.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $554.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.