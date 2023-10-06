Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $99.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.42.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.30. 279,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,728. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.13.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Autoliv by 12.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 326,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

