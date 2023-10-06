Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $23.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKU

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. 164,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.