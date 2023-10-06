Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 402,192 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 180,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,870,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 674,388 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

