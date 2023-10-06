Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) to “Equal Weight”

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LTH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of LTH stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 312,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,459. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.61. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Robert P. Houghton purchased 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $49,989.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 27,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $461,620.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,334,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,445,988.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 259.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

