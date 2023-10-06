Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 80,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 582,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 649.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

