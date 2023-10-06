Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WES. Wolfe Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,463. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $44,781,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 65.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,799,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

