Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.43.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.02. 499,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Westlake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Westlake by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

