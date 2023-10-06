Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.76.
Wingstop Trading Down 4.8 %
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop
In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
